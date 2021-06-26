Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 5,546,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

