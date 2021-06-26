FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. FirstService makes up about 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

FirstService stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

