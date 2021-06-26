FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstService by 517.2% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

