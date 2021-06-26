Financial Comparison: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) vs. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regions Financial and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 1 7 15 0 2.61 WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.97, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regions Financial and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.66 billion 2.98 $1.09 billion $1.04 19.81 WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.22 $114.77 million $1.91 25.37

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 23.34% 9.70% 1.07% WSFS Financial 23.80% 8.36% 1.07%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Regions Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

