Financial Comparison: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 20.08% 7.82% 0.53% ING Groep 16.01% 5.33% 0.30%

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ING Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.24 billion 1.65 $1.49 billion $0.47 13.81 ING Groep $20.15 billion 2.61 $2.57 billion $0.73 18.48

ING Groep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ING Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ING Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 6 6 0 2.29 ING Groep 2 2 8 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ING Groep beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 7,432 branches and 31, 000 ATMs in approximately 30 countries. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, the Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides range products and services that covers payment, saving, insurance, investment, and secured and unsecured lending. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1762 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

