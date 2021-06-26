Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.97. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 107,890 shares trading hands.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 99.81.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.45 million. Analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.