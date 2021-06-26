FedEx’s (FDX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.12.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

