FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.48. FedEx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.500-21.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.12.

NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

