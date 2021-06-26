FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $375.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.12.

FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

