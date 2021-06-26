Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

