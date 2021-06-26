Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 176,648 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 795.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

