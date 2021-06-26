Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 124.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH opened at $436.54 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

