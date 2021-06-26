Federated Hermes Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,076 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Helios Technologies worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

HLIO opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.