Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 251.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

