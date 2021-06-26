Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 54,485 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 54,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $115.16 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

