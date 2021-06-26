Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.61% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

