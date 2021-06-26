Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

