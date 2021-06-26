FairGame Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006087 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00113779 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

