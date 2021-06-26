Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.25. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.66. 18,438,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,910,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

