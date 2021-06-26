Expanse (EXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,372.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,372.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.88 or 0.05695694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.95 or 0.01420739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00397417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00125471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.00612974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.73 or 0.00387241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007429 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

