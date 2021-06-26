ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $95.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

