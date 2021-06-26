Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $11.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $11.90 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of XGN stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $15.25. 769,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.