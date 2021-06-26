Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.30 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $100.07 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,033,642 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,221,486 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

