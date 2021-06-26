Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Everex has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $115,925.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00577121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.