Evercore ISI Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

