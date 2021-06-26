ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

