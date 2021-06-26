ESBC (ESBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,119.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $450,366.38 and $39,119.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,639,545 coins and its circulating supply is 28,360,211 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

