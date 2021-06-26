Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $900.00 at Truist

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.