Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $880.00 at Oppenheimer

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $820.00 to $880.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2023 earnings at $29.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQIX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $749.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.