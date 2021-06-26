Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Entergy worth $300,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entergy by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

