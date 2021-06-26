Entera Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,775 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $5.97 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. Research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

