Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 202.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.42 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

