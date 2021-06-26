Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

