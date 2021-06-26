Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.24 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 357,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $189.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

