Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 198.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

