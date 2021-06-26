Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $895,000 Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Meridian Bioscience worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 160,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

VIVO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

