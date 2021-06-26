Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.72.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

