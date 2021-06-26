Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

