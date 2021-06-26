Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Increased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

