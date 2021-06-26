Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0152 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $290,066.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

