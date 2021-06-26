electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. electroCore posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

