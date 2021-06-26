Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.57.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

