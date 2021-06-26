Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 708 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after acquiring an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

