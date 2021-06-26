Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $77,000 in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

