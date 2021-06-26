Eden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $282,514.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $282,514.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00053021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00592745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

