Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.56. 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

