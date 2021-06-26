easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.83.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

