East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past 12 months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue supporting East West Bancorp's financials. Its impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet as well as liquidity position. Thus, through its sustainable capital deployments, the bank is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Further, continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hurt revenues.”

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

EWBC stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

