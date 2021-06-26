E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Position Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 245.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

