Duality Advisers LP Purchases 2,718 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.